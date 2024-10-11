JA Solar has filed two patent lawsuits against Astronergy in the Unified Patent Court (UPC). The proceedings are related to the tunneling silicon oxide (SiO2) layers, the doped polysilicon layer, and the electrodes used in tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar products. Chinese solar module maker JA Solar is suing Chinese rival Astronergy over alleged patent infringement. JA Solar filed two patent lawsuits with the UPC, a common supranational patent court of 18 member states of the European Union. The proceedings related to JA Solar's TOPCon patents EP 2 787 541 B1 and EP 4 092 759 B1. ...

