The experimental device achieved an open-circuit voltage of 1. 21?V, which is the highest value reported to date for highly efficient perovskite photovoltaics. The cell is based on a photo-ferroelectric 2D/3D/2D perovskite junction integrating a 2D ferroelectric perovskite single crystals in the perovskite bulk. An international research group led by the Università Degli Studi Di Pavia in Italy has built a perovskite solar cell based on a photo-ferroelectric perovskite interface that reportedly helps reduce open-circuit voltage losses, which are typical of perovskite PV devices. Ferroelectric ...

