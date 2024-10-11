Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11
Post Stabilisation Notice
October 11, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany
EUR650mil 3.075% Green Notes due 18 October 2027
EUR850mil 3.732% Green Notes due 18 October 2035
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 15 May 2024, supplemented 07 October 2024
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Eurogrid GmbH
Guarantor (if any):
50Hertz Transmission GmbH
50 Hertz Offshore GmbH
ISIN:
2027: XS2919679816
2035: XS2919680236
Aggregate nominal amount:
2027: EUR650,000,000
2035: EUR850,000,000
Description:
EUR650mil 3.075% Green Notes due 18 October 2027
EUR850mil 3.732% Green Notes due 18 October 2035
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas SA
ING Bank N.V.
NatWest Markets N.V.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.