Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

Post Stabilisation Notice

October 11, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany

EUR650mil 3.075% Green Notes due 18 October 2027

EUR850mil 3.732% Green Notes due 18 October 2035

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 15 May 2024, supplemented 07 October 2024

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Eurogrid GmbH Guarantor (if any): 50Hertz Transmission GmbH 50 Hertz Offshore GmbH ISIN: 2027: XS2919679816 2035: XS2919680236 Aggregate nominal amount: 2027: EUR650,000,000 2035: EUR850,000,000 Description: EUR650mil 3.075% Green Notes due 18 October 2027 EUR850mil 3.732% Green Notes due 18 October 2035 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas SA ING Bank N.V. NatWest Markets N.V.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.