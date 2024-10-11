NHPC Ltd. has issued a tender inviting developers to set up 1. 2 GW of grid-connected PV projects, with an option for an additional 1. 2 GW under a "greenshoe option. " Bidders must submit their proposals by Nov. 4. From pv magazine India NHPC has launched a tender to select developers for 1. 2 GW of grid-connected solar projects and up to 1. 2 GW of additional capacity under a greenshoe option. The prospective developers will build, own, and operate the PV projects on sites anywhere in India. NHPC will purchase the solar power and sell it to state utilities, distribution companies, and other ...

