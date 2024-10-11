Blusky Carbon Inc.: BluSky Carbon Enters Joint Venture with Red Mountain Biochar

OLD SAYBROOK, CT and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4)(WKN:A401NM) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean technology sectoris pleased to announce that it has entered into a Joint Venture ("JV" or "Joint Venture") Agreement (the "Agreement") with Texas-based Red Mountain Biochar, LLC ("Red Mountain"), a company with which it already has a contractual relationship (please see news release dated July 31, 2024) for the creation of a business venture to be known as BluMountain Carbon.

The purpose of the Joint Venture is to commercialize multiple potential biochar offtake and project financing opportunities for the benefit of each of the Company and Red Mountain, with a particular emphasis on the Southern United States and the (i) production and processing of biochar, (ii) deployment of carbon removal technologies, and (iii) exploration and deployment of opportunities in related industries and technologies, as well as other commercial opportunities that the Joint Venture may identify from time to time. The parties intend to fund joint venture activities on a 50/50 basis and neither party is committed to funding or pursuing any particular activity.

Red Mountain CEO Bill Wyatt states, "BluSky Carbon is establishing itself as a global leader in biochar production. BluSky's technology, the sophistication of their operations, and the professionalism of their team make it a no-brainer to partner. BluSky is the missing link for the many opportunities we have in our pipeline."

Red Mountain was founded to transform forestry and agricultural waste into high-quality biochar, driving sustainability and innovation in the concrete, steel, and agricultural industries. The company brings extensive experience in identifying solutions for the transformation of industrial-scale residual biomass waste products into sustainable, eco-friendly revenue-generating alternatives utilizing modern cost-effective carbon removal technologies. BluSky brings technological, manufacturing and carbon markets opportunities to this equation.

BluSky CEO Will Hessert notes, "Red Mountain Biochar is led by a tremendous team that has extensive expertise in business development, manufacturing, and lumber industry practices. Additionally, Red Mountain has built a strong pipeline of opportunities for projects, sales agreements, and project financing opportunities. Married with our expertise in technology and carbon markets, we are excited to have this opportunity to join with them to pursue mutually advantageous projects as industry partners."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged DSS-Digital Service Solution GmbH ("DSS") (with an address at 43/Top 4, 1070 Wien, Neubaugasse, Austria) for the provision of certain content creation, search engine keyword optimization and other investor relations activities. BluSky has engaged DSS to provide its services effective immediately, in consideration for a cash payment of USD$15,000. DSS and its principals are at arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, DSS does not own, control, or direct any securities of the Company.

About BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4)(WKN:A401NM)

BluSky is a renewable energy company that is in the business of putting Carbon back into the ground - where it belongs! The Company converts organic and industrial waste into biochar, renewable power and carbonate rocks, as well as the development and sale of carbon capture technology. BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits ?generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

BluSky Carbon is publicly listed in Canada on the CSE with the trading symbol BSKY, on the OTCQB as BSKCF, and in Frankfurt, Germany (FWB) with the identifier QE4. BluSky's public filings and related documents are available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit https://bluskycarbon.com/, watch our video, and sign up to receive news alerts or join us on social media at Facebook, X (formerly twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn.

