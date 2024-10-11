Saudi Tourism Authority: Saudi Tourism Launches "Where Winter Lights Up" with Packed Calendar of Events

Running from now through March 2025, Winter in Saudi features more than 1,000 activities and experiences, plus 500 special offers, bringing the world together in one place

Key annual calendar events including Riyadh Season, AlUla Festival and Events, Diriyah Season and MDLBEAST make a much-anticipated return, promising to be bigger and better than ever, inviting visitors to feel the spark of Saudi's sensational winter season

Saudi winter this year contains even more iconic offerings, from a Harry Potter Experience to major boxing and football matches, Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and the Dakar Rally

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi's national tourism brand, 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia', is announcing "Where Winter Lights Up" - the second phase of the iconic global Saudi tourism campaign "This Land is Calling".

Encouraging travelers from around the world to unearth Saudi's legends and wonders this winter season, "Where Winter Lights Up", is an invitation to embark on a journey of discovery across several destinations: Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla, and the Red Sea. The event calendar will run from October 2024 through the end of the first quarter of 2025.

At every turn, Saudi beckons with wonder - from sporting and entertainment events to immersive cultural and heritage experiences, Saudi's calendar of events this season will bring the world together to enjoy a magical winter.

Visitors can escape the cold winter and be rejuvenated by sun, sea and thrilling events, and ultimately experience the generosity, joy and adventures that are intrinsically Saudi.

Repeatedly referenced as one of the best places to travel alone as a woman and an increasingly popular destination for those seeking authentic, immersive experiences, Saudi's expansive geography, diverse terrain, and human and natural wonders await discovery.

From the clear turquoise waters of the Saudi Red Sea to the buzzing capital of Riyadh, and the cosmopolitan coastal cities of Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City, visitors can follow the sun to Saudi, and partake in much anticipated cornerstone events such as Riyadh Season, AlUla Festival and Events, Jeddah Calendar, Diriyah Season, Dakar Rally, Fontana Circus and MDLBEAST, joining the cheer and good vibes to create unforgettable memories.

This season marks the return of flagship annual events across Saudi's ever-expanding calendar, including Riyadh Season, one of the world's largest winter entertainment events in the bustling capital. This year, Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World will feature a new 25,000 square meter Harry Potter Experience-the first of its kind in the capital and a must-visit for kids of all ages. Highlighting Riyadh Season's sporting fixtures is the highly anticipated boxing heavyweight world title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, taking place on December 21 at Kingdom Arena.

Venues across Riyadh will celebrate the country's rich Najdi heritage and dynamic spirit and offer visitors experiences at new destinations and luxurious new hotels. Diriyah's Bujairi Terrace will allow visitors to enjoy a savory selection of cuisine from around the globe at exclusive restaurants such as Maiz, which will serve traditional Saudi dishes such as Kabsa and feature a live station making Saudi bread.

In AlUla, visitors can enjoy the Ancient Kingdoms Festival from December 8, 2024, to January 7, 2025, celebrating the rich history and cultural heritage of the region with immersive experiences that include live performances, art installations, and culinary delights. The AlUla Wellness Festival will be held from January 18 to 20, 2025, focusing on holistic well-being and mindfulness, will offer workshops, fitness classes, and wellness retreats, providing a rejuvenating escape set against the stunning backdrop of AlUla's breathtaking landscapes. Additionally, the All Day I Dream experience is scheduled for March 1, 2025, promising a magical day filled with music, art, and community.

The perfect place to escape and rejuvenate, Saudi's Red Sea coastline is dotted with world-class new luxury hotels including on the newly-opened Ummahat Islands, accessible only by seaplane or chartered boat, home to the St. Regis Red Sea Resort and Nujuma, the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the Middle East. Plus, the luxury NEOM resort of Sindalah is set to welcome guests later this year.

There are more iconic tourism offerings and immersive experiences than ever in 2024, with activities including serene wellness retreats, stargazing and beach horse riding, and itinerary items for thrill-seekers such as heritage diving, WingSUP (paddleboarding and kitesurfing), and the Bayada Island Snorkeling Boat Trip experience. There are things to do for every type of traveler, especially with Saudi Red Sea now being the first destination in the country to have its diving centres certified First PADI Adaptive Dive Centers.

Visit Riyadh's At-Turaif, the 300-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah, and Historic Jeddah where history pulses through the walls of the intricately preserved UNESCO-protected Old Town. And don't miss the Al Ahsa Oasis, one of the largest natural oases in the world, filled with date palm grove and natural springs.

As the Heart of Arabia, Saudi offers real cultural immersion - experience the country's famed hospitality and meet the generous locals with an afternoon at a Saudi home in Riyadh, step back in time at a 150-year-old Hijazi house in Jeddah, and learn to cook traditional Hijazi food.

Sports fans can look forward to exciting marquee events including:

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah in April 2025.

in Jeddah in April 2025. Spanish Football Cup and the Italian Football Cup, both taking place in January 2025.

This year's Riyadh Season features 14 dazzling zones across the city, each with unique attractions. Riyadh Zoo, Suwaidi Park, and Souq Al Awaleen are free to explore - for the other zones, tickets are required, but booking is easy.

Boulevard City (Open from 4 PM - 3 AM from October 28): Featuring stand-up comedy with Martin Lawrence on October 18-19. WWE Crown Jewel 2024 in Riyadh will take place on Saturday, November 2.

(Open from 4 PM - 3 AM from October 28): Featuring stand-up comedy with Martin Lawrence on October 18-19. WWE Crown Jewel 2024 in Riyadh will take place on Saturday, November 2. The Venue (Open from 4 PM - 3 AM from October 28): Hosting Six King Slam from October 16-17-19

(Open from 4 PM - 3 AM from October 28): Hosting Six King Slam from October 16-17-19 Boulevard World (Open 24 hours from January 1): Has more than 300 restaurants, cafes, and 1,400 shops. Experience cultural hotspots from around the world.

(Open 24 hours from January 1): Has more than 300 restaurants, cafes, and 1,400 shops. Experience cultural hotspots from around the world. BLVD Runway (Open from 4 PM - 3 AM from October 28): Enjoy a meal inside a transformed Boeing 777 aircraft.

(Open from 4 PM - 3 AM from October 28): Enjoy a meal inside a transformed Boeing 777 aircraft. Wonder Garden (Open 4 PM - midnight from November 15): Featuring more than 60 theatrical shows and games in a magical garden setting.

(Open 4 PM - midnight from November 15): Featuring more than 60 theatrical shows and games in a magical garden setting. Almuraba National Museum Christian Dior, Designer of Dreams exhibit. Explore more than 500 archived couture dresses from the fashion house, running from November 21 until April 2, 2025.

Christian Dior, Designer of Dreams exhibit. Explore more than 500 archived couture dresses from the fashion house, running from November 21 until April 2, 2025. The Kingdom Arena (Open 5 PM - 3 AM from October 28): Don't miss the IV Crown Showdown boxing event on October 12.

Truly, it has never been easier to visit Saudi - visa initiatives have been continuously developed, with the eVisa program now including 66 countries and special administrative regions, and the GCC residents visa and free 96-hour Stopover Visa. UK, US, or Schengen visa holders, as well as residents of the UK, US, or European Union countries, are eligible for the instant eVisa.

Saudi is currently connected to 175 destinations, more than halfway to our target of 250, with 14 new international routes launched in 2024.

Should you need, Visit Saudi has a 24/7 tourist helpline (dial 930) for travellers who require assistance or have any concerns.

About 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia'

'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia' is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi Arabia with the world and welcoming travelers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand's role is to drive forward the country's tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travelers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. It aims to inspire travel to and within Saudi Arabia, enriching lives and bridging cultures through the discovery of our unique wonders and warm hospitality. As the world's fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.

