Researchers in Denmark have found that using a large-scale air-to-water heat pump in solar district heating may significantly reduce its levelized cost of heat. The proposed system configuration was simulated for an existing district heating plant in Denmark and was found to improve the flexibility of the system in response to energy prices. Researchers at the Technical University of Denmark have investigated how large-scale air-to-water heat pumps could be combined with PV-powered district heating systems with the aim to reduce the levelized cost of heat and improve system flexibility. They explained ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...