Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
11.10.24
11:45 Uhr
67,35 Euro
+0,10
+0,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,3067,3511:50
67,2567,3511:45
Dow Jones News
11.10.2024 11:07 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 30/09/2024

DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 30/09/2024 

Amundi Investment Solutions (PRUC,PRIP,PRUB) 
Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 30/09/2024 
11-Oct-2024 / 10:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 30/09/2024

· Name Change

Please note that on September 30th, 2024, Amundi changed the name of the following fund:

-- Amundi US Corporate Bond

· Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new Sub-Fund name, that is effective from September 30th, 2024. 

ISIN     Tickers Current ETF Name              New ETF Name                 Exchange 
        PRUC  Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist   Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
       LN 
LU2037749152 
        PRIP  Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist   Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist   LSE 
       LN 
LU2621112452 PRUB LN Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP   Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP 
           Hedged Dist                 Hedged Dist

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU2037749152, LU2037749152, LU2621112452 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     PRUC,PRIP,PRUB 
Sequence No.: 352505 
EQS News ID:  2007019 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2007019&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2024 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.