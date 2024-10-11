DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 30/09/2024

Amundi Investment Solutions (PRUC,PRIP,PRUB) Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 30/09/2024 11-Oct-2024 / 10:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 30/09/2024

· Name Change

Please note that on September 30th, 2024, Amundi changed the name of the following fund:

-- Amundi US Corporate Bond

· Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new Sub-Fund name, that is effective from September 30th, 2024.

ISIN Tickers Current ETF Name New ETF Name Exchange PRUC Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist LN LU2037749152 PRIP Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist LSE LN LU2621112452 PRUB LN Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist Hedged Dist

