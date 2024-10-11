IP Group's realisation activity has picked up notably in the months leading up to the company's interim results publication in September, encouraging the company to increase the current buyback programme by £10m to £30m. Subsequently, IP Group agreed to sell the AI-powered financial crime detection business Featurespace to Visa. The exit will result in £134m in realisation proceeds at a 70% uplift to end-2023 carrying value, part of which was recognised in the H124 results, translating in a broadly stable value of IP Group's private holdings. The de-rating of listed Oxford Nanopore (ONT) was therefore the major driver behind IP Group's 9% NAV fall in total return (TR) terms in H124 to 104.7p, though nearly half of the ONT share price fall was reversed post end-June 2024, assisted by its half-year trading update and the Novo Holdings investment.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...