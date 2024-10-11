A team from the University of California Santa Barbara used ultrafast electron microscopy to record photocarriers as they diffuse across a silicon and germanium heterojunction. It is the first time the movement, which lasts picoseconds, has been captured as a moving visual. Researchers from the University of California Santa Barbara have visualized photoexcited charges traveling across the interface of two different semiconductor materials within a solar cell. In a solar cell, sunlight hits a semiconductor material causing electrons to move across two different materials, known as the heterojunction, ...

