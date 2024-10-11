Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40L9Y | ISIN: US53225G2012 | Ticker-Symbol: L4X
NASDAQ
09.10.24
17:18 Uhr
2,770 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTINTHEBOX HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTINTHEBOX HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00008:00
PR Newswire
11.10.2024 12:00 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.: LightInTheBox Announces Annual General Meeting Results

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), an apparel e-commerce retailer that ships products to consumers worldwide, announced that all resolutions presented to the shareholders at its annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") held on October 11, 2024 were duly passed.

The full text of the resolutions proposed and passed at the Annual General Meeting can be found in the notice of the Annual General Meeting, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form 6-K on September 11, 2024 and is also available on the Company's website at https://ir.lightinthebox.com/.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is an apparel e-commerce retailer that ships products to consumers worldwide. With a focus on serving middle-aged and senior customers, LightInTheBox leverages its global supply chain and logistics networks, along with its in-house R&D and design capabilities to offer a wide selection of comfortable, aesthetically pleasing and visually interesting apparel that brings fresh joy to customers. LightInTheBox operates its business through www.lightinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.sg and other websites, as well as mobile applications that are available in more than 20 major languages and 140 countries and regions. The Company is headquartered in Singapore, with additional offices in California, Shanghai, and Beijing.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about LightInTheBox's beliefs and expectations, its business outlook, and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as LightInTheBox's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements.

LightInTheBox may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LightInTheBox's goals and strategies; LightInTheBox's future business developments, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online retail market; LightInTheBox's ability to attract customers and further enhance its customer experience and product offerings; LightInTheBox's ability to strengthen its supply chain efficiency and optimize its logistics network; LightInTheBox's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products; competition; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in LightInTheBox's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and LightInTheBox does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations
LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.
Email: [email protected]

Jenny Cai
Piacente Financial Communications
Email: [email protected]

Brandi Piacente
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.