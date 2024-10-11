Anzeige
WKN: A0DKMP | ISIN: DK0010307958 | Ticker-Symbol: JYS1
11.10.2024 08:48 Uhr
Jyske Bank: Outlook for earnings per share in 2024 upgraded to DKK 75-80

For 2024, Jyske Bank expects a net profit of DKK 5.0bn-5.3bn, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 75-80. Previously, guidance was for a net profit in the upper half of DKK 4.3bn-5.1bn and earnings per share in the upper half of DKK 64-76.

Net profit amounted to slightly above DKK 1.4bn in the third quarter and slightly above DKK 4.0bn for Q1-Q3 2024. The upgrade follows favourable financial markets amid declining market rates that led to significant value adjustments in the third quarter. The credit quality remained solid and loan impairment charges amounted to an income in the quarter.

Jyske Bank's Interim Financial Report for the first nine months of 2024 is expected to be published on 29 October 2024.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
