

RTL ELECTRIC

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 11, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda released an overview of the RTL ELECTRIC competition trial bike, to compete in the 2024 MFJ(1) All Japan Trial Championship Series, starting with the 6th round in Wakayama/Yuasa on October 13, 2024.The RTL ELECTRIC is being developed as an electric trial bike superior to the Montesa COTA 4RT factory bike, the pinnacle of trial bikes which demand lightness and strength to balance and operate in the most demanding situations, which contributed to Toni Bou's unprecedented 18 consecutive Trial World Championship titles.For the power unit, the RTL ELECTRIC is equipped with the CR ELECTRIC PROTO electric motocross bike's battery which has been optimized for trial use. The motor is integrated with an inverter. Honda is aiming to achieve high output performance with a view to future participation in the World Trial Championship. The RTL ELECTRIC is also equipped with a clutch, flywheel and transmission, essential for trials.The frame is newly developed based on the aluminum twin tube that has a proven track record with Honda's RTL series of competition trial bikes. The frame's rigidity is optimized for riding stability and weight reduction. The swing arm is also newly developed based on the RTL series, contributing to weight reduction. Furthermore, EV component placement has been optimized to position the center of gravity so that it is ideal for trial riding, aiming to realize intuitive maneuverability.Honda is committed to the electrification of motorcycles as the mainstay of its future environmental strategy, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality in all of its products and corporate activities by 2050, and in all of its motorcycle products by the 2040s. In motorsports, the CR ELECTRIC PROTO competed as a wildcard entry in last year's All Japan Motocross Championship (JMX), and is competing in the FIM(2) E-Xplorer World Cup, a worldwide competition for electric off-road bikes, from this year. By competing in trials with electric bikes, Honda aims to further enhance its technologies.(1) MFJ: Motorcycle Federation of Japan(2) Federation Internationale de MotocyclismeFor more imformation, visit https://global.honda/en/topics/2024/2_2024-10-11eng.html.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.