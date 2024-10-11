OX2 AB: Resolutions at extraordinary general meeting in OX2 AB (publ)

At an extraordinary general meeting in OX2 AB (publ) ("OX2") held today on 11 October 2024, it was resolved to elect new members of the board of directors and that the principles and instruction for the nomination committee shall no longer apply following the delisting of the shares in OX2 from Nasdaq Stockholm.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with Otello BidCo AB's proposal, to elect Xabier Etxeberria (chairman), Christoph Balzer, Paul Stormoen and Guillermo Garcia-Barrero as new members of the board of directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, and to remove Johan Ihrfelt (chairman), Thomas von Otter, Anna-Karin Eliasson Celsing, Niklas Midby, Malin Persson and Ann Grevelius from their positions as members of the board of directors.

The general meeting also resolved, in accordance with Otello BidCo AB's proposal, that the principles and the instructions for the appointment of the members of the nomination committee, which was adopted by the annual general meeting 2021, shall no longer apply when the company's shares are delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

The general meeting was held on the request of EQT Infrastructure VI, through Otello BidCo AB, that following its public offer to the shareholders of OX2 controls 98.81 per cent of the shares and votes in the company.

On 7 October 2024, OX2 announced that the last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is on 21 October 2024.

