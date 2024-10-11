In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that the impact of Hurricane Milton on solar production will be minimal outside the southeastern United States, as the system quickly moves offshore. Hurricane Milton made landfall on October 9, Wednesday, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to much of the southeastern United States. However, its impact on solar production outside the region is expected to be minimal as the system quickly moves offshore. Outside of the southeast, much of the continental US enjoyed higher than average solar production in September, according ...

