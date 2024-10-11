Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W4QF | ISIN: NL0010558797 | Ticker-Symbol: OIC
Tradegate
11.10.24
13:41 Uhr
27,010 Euro
+0,870
+3,33 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
OCI NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCI NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,03027,04014:38
27,01027,06014:38
PR Newswire
11.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OCI Global: OCI to Close Divestment of Controlling Stake in Fertiglobe

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) ("OCI") today announced that the divestment of OCI's 50% + 1 share stake in Fertiglobe (ADX: FERTIGLB) ("Fertiglobe") to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company P.J.S.C. ("ADNOC") disclosed in December 2023, has received all required approvals and is expected to close on Tuesday 15 October 2024.

Ahead of closing, a block trade will be initiated today, 11 October 2024 and is expected to settle on Tuesday 15 October 2024.

Following the completion of the transaction, ADNOC's shareholding in Fertiglobe will increase to 86.2% while the free float traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) will remain at 13.8%.

Contact Details:

Sarah Rajani CFA, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications
Email: sarah.rajani@oci-global.com

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-to-close-divestment-of-controlling-stake-in-fertiglobe-302273866.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.