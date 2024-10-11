Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
11.10.2024 13:18 Uhr
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

Post Stabilisation Notice

October 11, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Erste Group Bank AG

EUR750,000,000 4.00% 10.25NC5.25

Subordinated Callable Reset Tier 2 Notes due 15 January 2035.

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Multi Issuer EMTN Programme, dated 04 December 2023, as supplemented .

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Erste Group Bank AG

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

AT0000A3FY07

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 750,000,000

Description:

Erste Group Bank AG

EUR750,000,000 4.00% 10.25NC5.25 Subordinated Callable Reset Tier 2 Notes due 15 January 2035.

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BofA Securities

Credit Agricole CIB

Erste Group Bank AG

ING Bank NV

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


