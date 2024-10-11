Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation

Erste Group Bank AG

EUR750,000,000 4.00% 10.25NC5.25

Subordinated Callable Reset Tier 2 Notes due 15 January 2035.

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Multi Issuer EMTN Programme, dated 04 December 2023, as supplemented .

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Erste Group Bank AG Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: AT0000A3FY07 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: Erste Group Bank AG EUR750,000,000 4.00% 10.25NC5.25 Subordinated Callable Reset Tier 2 Notes due 15 January 2035. Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BofA Securities Credit Agricole CIB Erste Group Bank AG ING Bank NV UniCredit Bank AG

