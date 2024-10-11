Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.10.2024 13:34 Uhr
63 Leser
Natacha Ramsay-Levi and Chloë Sevigny Co-Host Dinner to Celebrate ECCO's New Collection

Friends of the brand gathered in New York for an intimate dinner to mark the arrival of the AW24 ECCO x Natacha Ramsay-Levi collection

Ecco's New Collection

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi and actor Chloë Sevigny co-hosted an intimate dinner at Bridges, New York, to celebrate the launch of the new AW24 ECCO x Natacha Ramsay-Levi collection alongside a star-studded group of close friends and collaborators from the worlds of fashion, film, art and music.

Spotlighting ECCO's commitment to creativity in all its forms the evening kicked off with a performance by singer-songwriter Kacy Hill in front of a who's-who of exciting attendees. Among the guests were models Alex Consani, Aweng Chuol, Teddy Quinlivan, as well as actor Peyton List and rapper Theophilus London. Guests enjoyed a menu curated by chef Sam Lawrence, known for his Michelin-starred work at Estela. Parisian and Basque inspired dishes were served alongside sparkling wine and cocktails at the recently opened lower Manhattan restaurant.

The evening was a celebration of the AW24 ECCO x Natacha Ramsay-Levi collection, the creative partner's third collaboration with the pioneering Danish footwear and lifestyle brand. AW24 sees Ramsay-Levi reimagine signature ECCO styles, and debut a new model steeped in attitude.

True to ECCO's focus on authentic connections, actor and style icon Sevigny is a long-term fan of the brand and is spotted regularly wearing the ECCO Biom C-Trail crisscross ballerinas from Ramsay-Levi's SS24 collection.

Chloë Sevigny wears the ECCO x Natacha Ramsay-Levi Metropole Seoul heeled brogues.

Natacha Ramsay-Levi wears the ECCO x Natacha Ramsay-Levi Offroad shoes.

LINKPhotography: BFA

LINKPhotography: Hunter Abrams

The ECCO x Natacha Ramsay-Levi AW24 collection is available from October 15 at www.ecco.com and selected stores globally.

SOCIAL MEDIA

ECCO NRL @ECCO @nramsaylevi

CREDITS

BFA

Hunter Abrams

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/96009900-309b-4c1b-84a2-76c069035a96


