

2024 GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 11, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team will continue its chase for the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship on challenging roads across Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria when the Central European Rally takes place on October 17-20.By achieving a magnificent maximum score on the previous round in Chile, TGR-WRT more than halved the gap to the manufacturers? championship lead from 35 to 17 points with two rounds remaining. Both of the final events are made up of demanding asphalt roads - as the WRC returns to the surface for the first time since the Croatia Rally in April - with the second edition of the cross-border Central European Rally to be followed by the season finale at Rally Japan in November.S?bastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans both remain in mathematical contention for the drivers? championship and are joined in the team's line-up for the Central European Rally by the returning Takamoto Katsuta. Following impressive first drives in the GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID on the gravel stages of Finland and Chile, rising star Sami Pajari once more lines up in an additional fourth entry for his first experience on asphalt at the highest level.The Central European Rally made its WRC debut one year ago, becoming the first round to ever feature stages driven in three different countries. The character of the stages varies from one region to another and the weather - in the middle of the European autumn - can also be changeable, making the roads more slippery with rain, mud and leaves.As in 2023, the rally begins from the Czech capital city, Prague. This year, shakedown will also be held on the edge of the city on Thursday morning before the ceremonial start in the capital's famous castle district. The opening super special stage follows at the Velk? Chuchle horse racing course, before a longer stage in the evening near the town of Klatovy. The same test is run twice more on Friday together with two other stages on Czech roads - which are especially bumpy and narrow yet fast in nature. There are opportunities for remote service to begin the morning and mid-afternoon, before cars return to the service park in Karpfham, to the south-west of the German city of Passau, at the end of the day.Saturday is the longest day of the rally with 123.46 competitive kilometres to be driven across two loops of three stages spanning Germany and Austria. The middle stage of the loop, Beyond Borders, begins in Germany and ends in Austria. Sunday's finale features a pair of stages run twice on German roads before the final podium in Passau.The GR Yaris Rally2 car will be seen in WRC2 action in the hands of the top-seeded Czech driver, Filip Mare?, entered and run by ACCR Toyota Dol?k.