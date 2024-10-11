HeliosLite has developed new aluminum floaters that can be assembled and deployed at an on-site mini factory. It presented a prototype PV system based on the new floating tech this week in southern France. From pv magazine France Enercoop Aura, Araymond, and Helioslite have jointly inaugurated the Coeur de Savoie floating solar power plant in France. This 260 kW demonstrator features a new aluminum floating structure that minimizes its footprint on water, while also minimizing material needs. The floats and anchors were assembled on-site using a mobile micro-factory. Helioslite, a French startup ...

