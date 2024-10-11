Beyond Oil Ltd.: Fandango Collection & Recycling Issues Business Report After One Year of Activity with Beyond Oil

Exclusive Israeli Distributor Expanding Customer Base to Include Giraffe and MeatBar Steakhouse Restaurant Chains, Among Others

VANCOUVER, BC AND KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, and Fandango Collection & Recycling Ltd. ("Fandango"), Beyond Oil's exclusive Israeli distributor, are pleased to provide the market with an update on their commercial expansion in the Israeli market, including the closing with additional customers.

Since placing its second major product order in July 2024, Fandango has continued to attract new and repeat customers, including, but not limited to, Giraffe, an Israeli-based Asian chain, and MeatBar Group, that owns the MeatBar Burger restaurant chain and the high-end MeatBar Steakhouse. Fandango has also closed repeat sales with a number of other chains and large organizations in Israel and is working with their leadership team to publicly disclose their names in the coming weeks and months.

Shai Medioni, CEO of Fandango, comments: "Prior to selling the Beyond Oil product, Fandango utilized various filtering devices and powders to prolong the life of frying oil by removing food residues. Having devoted the past year to staff training, product marketing, advertising, and developing a comprehensive sales system with restaurants across Israel, we are now poised to accelerate the penetration of the Israeli restaurant market in a sustained manner."

As stated in Fandango's year end report to Beyond Oil, Fandango reports that the Beyond Oil product has reduced its customers' oil consumption from 50% to 80% on a consistent basis. Fandango has also taken steps to label frying kitchens using Beyond Oil with quality seals, signaling to customers that they are receiving safer and higher-quality food. Additionally, social media campaigns have amplified this message, highlighting the partnership with restaurateurs and chefs who proudly display these quality seals at their establishments.

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, comments: "Our team has been working very closely with Fandango in Israel and we continue to work and make progress in replicating this successful partnership in other countries around the world."

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is an innovative food tech company in the health sector, with over 15 years dedicated to solutions that mitigate cancer and cardiovascular risks in fried and processed foods consumed in our day-to-day lives. Beyond Oil provides a disruptive solution for food-processing and food-service companies striving to produce & serve healthier food, increase sustainability, while saving their costs. For more information, visit our website at: www.beyondoil.co.

About Fandango Collection & Recycling Ltd .

Fandango is a leading company in the Israeli hospitality industry, supplying over 8,000 commercial kitchens with a comprehensive range of products, including frying oil and specialized equipment for maintaining the optimal condition of frying oil. Fandango also collects used cooking oil from commercial kitchens and provides a wide range of other essential products and supplies to the industry, including paper products, detergents and fast-food containers. For more information, visit Fandango's website at: https://www.fandango.co.il.

Contacts

Jonathan Or

+972-4-6548975

CEO of Beyond Oil

info@beyondoil.co

Shai Medioni

CEO of Fandango

shai@fandango.co.il

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

1-647-691-9801

ir@beyondoil.co

Forward Looking Statement and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

