Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") has successfully embarked on a follow-up drilling program at the Rabbit North property, building on the results from hole RN24-051(reported on 09/26/2024) from the June Drilling program. Hole RN24-051 was drilled roughly halfway along the previously untested 450m gap in between the Lightning and Thunder Gold zones to test the continuity of gold mineralization. The successful intercept was the highest average gold grade obtained to date from the Lightning- Thunder trend - 6.06 g/t Au over 4.27m including 24.0g/t Au over 0.7m

The Company has reported that the fall drilling campaign is progressing smoothly, with core logging and samples dispatched for assay currently ongoing.

Matthew Husslage, P.Geo, who has been instrumental in overseeing more than 8,000 meters of drilling since 2021, continues refining the geological model, and expanding the known mineralized zones. This methodicalapproach is crucial for advancing the understanding of the gold endowment and serves as a predictive aid for future exploration.

The current drilling strategy aims to explore the continuity of mineralization along the Thunder-Lightning gold trends while also expanding the existing boundaries of mineralization. By conducting step-out drilling along the central branch and extending towards the northeastern section, the program seeks to further delineate and extend the mineralization.

Methods and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

Reader Advisory

