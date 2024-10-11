Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
11.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
Blackground Records 2.0: Sean Garrett Drops Sultry New Single "Baddie" Featuring Jacquees

An Anthem for the Bold, the Confident, and the Unapologetic

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / Grammy-nominated producer and R&B heavyweight Sean Garrett is back with his highly anticipated new single, "Baddie", featuring the King of R&B, Jacquees. This seductive mid-tempo track delivers smooth vocals, captivating melodies, and an irresistible vibe that is sure to become the next anthem for confident women everywhere.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD/STREAM/PURCHASE: https://blackground.lnk.to/baddie

DOWNLOAD ARTWORK: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cZzjdKGHj1q2UUrxrVBriKpDRSIjgR-l/view?usp=share_link

"Baddie" showcases the undeniable chemistry between Sean and Jacquees, with their vocals effortlessly weaving together to create a hypnotic soundscape. The song's bold hook sets the tone for a celebration of fierce femininity and unapologetic confidence. "Baddie" is more than just a song; it's a vibe that reflects the bold energy of today's women - confident, powerful, and owning who they are. Jacquees brought that extra layer of smoothness to the track, and the synergy they have on this record is undeniable.

Sean Garrett, the genius behind countless chart-topping hits, had this to say about the song; "Working on this record with my brother Jacquees was like working on a Masterpiece. This record is unique, tasteful, dynamic, fire, for the strip clubs, radio, TikTok or whatever. It's fun, it's RnB, and it don't sound like anything else that's out. My brother Jacquees came through with amazing delivery and I went crazy of course!!! It's a new day. RNB IS BACK!!" Jacquees added, "Working with Sean Garrett is always dope, that's my n*gga and he a legend. He'on never come to play and I don't either so we work well."

With its sleek production and timeless penmanship by Sean Garrett, "Baddie" is poised to dominate playlists and airwaves, offering listeners a seductive anthem perfect for late-night vibes or cruising with the top down. Stream "Baddie" now on all major platforms.

Follow Sean Garrett: INSTAGRAM

ABOUT SEAN GARRETT

Sean Garrett is a movement and a music industry magnate. Given his multiple roles in the industry, there's a chance that you've heard a song penned by Sean, dubbed 'The Pen' by client and friend Jay-Z as he's worked with the top echelon of singers, rappers and producers such as Usher, Mary J Blige, Beyoncé, T.I., Nicki Minaj, Enrique Iglesias, Ludacris, Britney, Fantasia, Fergie, Jermaine Dupri, Pharrell, Nelly, Diddy, Eve, Ciara, Lionel Ritchie, Swizz Beatz and Gwen Stefani, just to name a few. His style of "crunk+R&B+pop" has cemented his position in the music arena, garnering a record-setting 54 #1 Hits on The Billboard Urban Chart, 18 #1 Hits on The Billboard Hot 100 Chart, 5 BMI Awards, and 4 coveted Grammy Awards - and landed at the #5 spot on Billboard's List of Producers with the Most Number One Hits. A stellar track record.

His ability to write some of the most recognized songs of our generation has earned him his stripes as one of the most innovative go-to guys in the industry. Raised by his parents with wholesome values and morals, Sean learned about success from an early age. A seasoned athlete during his youth, his competitive spirit was enhanced and transferred into the recording studio when the opportunity came knocking. Sean got his start in music in the early 2000s performing at talent shows, which led to a recording contract with Ariola/BMG at the age of 17. In 2003, record executive LA Reid signed him on as a songwriter and shortly after, his ballad "I Don't Want To Hurt You" was released featuring R&B singer Latiff.

Mentored by a slew of industry dignitaries such as Reid and Jimmy Lovine, this Atlanta native found himself enamored. His second hit was the groundbreaking "Yeah" from Usher, which saw his net worth skyrocket, and his cell phone has never stopped since. His experimentation with Usher coined his "crunk+R&B+pop" style saw him go on and work with most of the industry greats. It's a list that quite simply proves greatness attracts greatness.

In recent times, you can find 'The Pen' working with the up and coming artists he's mentoring through his 'Hey Young World' record label, and holding a global talent search for 30 new artists in partnership with iHeart Radio called, 'Looking For Legends'. Charting currently under his E.P. tutelage is Summer Walker with her hotly-anticipated sophomore album 'Still Over It', of which he co-wrote 8 tracks that follow up her 2019 debut Over It', which was the most-streamed album by a female artist since Beyonce's Lemonade. Sean reflects, "I just feel blessed that so many young artists respect what I do, and I appreciate that they are willing to work with me. They have a keen idea of how they want to achieve it and know how to create a viral presence, their social media game is up to par and the music is getting a lot better. They understand who they are and are very clear on it and I think that's great."

ABOUT BLACKGROUND RECORDS 2.0

Founded by Barry Hankerson in 1993, Blackground Records swiftly emerged as a powerhouse in music and pop culture during the 1990s and early 2000s. Hankerson's keen eye for artist development paved the way for the rise of iconic talents, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Artists under the Blackground banner, including the late Aaliyah, Timbaland, Tank, and JoJo, achieved staggering success, selling millions of records, securing ten Top 10 Billboard 200 albums, and amassing a plethora of prestigious awards.

Now, under the banner of Blackground Records 2.0, Hankerson carries forward the label's rich legacy, poised to make an enduring impact on the contemporary music scene. With a commitment to fostering exceptional talent and delivering groundbreaking music, Blackground Records 2.0 stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry.

Press Contacts:

Blackground Records 2.0:
Tu Love tu@blackgroundrecords.net
Sean Garrett:
Derrian "Phreshy" Perry derrian@iamphreshy.com

####

SOURCE: Blackground Records 2.0



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
