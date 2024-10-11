Fractal Partners With Command Alkon to Revolutionize Payments for the Heavy Building Materials Industry

Command Alkon is teaming up with Fractal Pay to power the most seamless and secure payment process for businesses via its Cloud Dispatch platform.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / Fractal, Inc, a leading payment solution for platforms that serve the construction industry, has partnered with Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials, to revolutionize payment acceptance via Command Alkon's Command Cloud.





Fractal





"The construction industry and, more specifically, heavy building material companies have always struggled with payment acceptance, including extended payment times, high chargebacks, and loss prevention," said Jason Reed, Chief Revenue Officer at Fractal. "Fractal's team has spent a decade building and deploying technologies to serve the unique needs of this industry, and we are thrilled to partner with a market leader like Command Alkon that enables us to deliver these technologies and benefits to businesses at scale.

With Fractal's proprietary gateway and industry-specific features, Command Pay aims to drive the fastest and most secure card processing and ACH processing in the industry. For businesses in the heavy building materials space, this means speedier transactions, decreased disputes, and protection against threats like chargebacks-improving customer satisfaction while strengthening cash flows, and allowing businesses to reinvest funds back into their operations more swiftly.

Crucially, Fractal's embedded payment solutions will significantly simplify interoperability and integrations without the headache of building enormous amounts of code or software. By delivering real-time insights and comparative analyses around payment trends, this technology will also power competitive advantage, scalability, and market agility for companies to adapt to consumer preferences.

"At Command Alkon, we are committed to evolving the heavy building materials industry through innovative technology," said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. "Our embedded technology for cloud-native payment solutions represents a significant leap forward, enabling our customers to enjoy faster transactions, enhanced security, and real-time insights. This advancement not only streamlines operations but also empowers businesses to adapt swiftly to market demands. We are excited to lead the way in transforming financial interactions within our industry, ensuring our customers can focus on what they do best."

The implementation of these Payments in Command Cloud will initially be available to existing customers utilizing cloud-based Dispatch in early 2025.

ABOUT FRACTAL

Fractal is a payment platform on a mission to improve vertical SaaS by providing simple, efficient, and powerful payment solutions. The company is founded by James Greaves, ex-VP of Zelle, and Brian Nichols, a leading payment industry expert and author. Fractal's solutions are paving the way for seamless processes that turn payments into profits for the construction landscape.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon's services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

Contact Information

Sjoerd Martens

sjoerd@publicize.co

1-646-480-0356

SOURCE: Fractal, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.