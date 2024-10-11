Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - Carbone Restaurant Group is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, which will be taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 22nd to Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Benjamin Nasberg, CEO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 23rd at 3:40pm EDT. Benjamin will also be fielding investor questions during the summit. "CRG has a unique approach to the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector. We are committed to people and sustainability while providing an innovative value proposition that drives our franchise model," said Benjamin Nasberg. The Company recently opened its first British Columbia location for the FAST FIRED by Carbone pizza franchise in Surrey, while also having restaurants in Alberta and Ontario. The company has experienced exceptionally high demand since its BC launch, exceeding initial projections. This success underscores the strong market appetite for CRG's offerings and validates its franchise model.Driven by the success in Surrey and strong demand in other markets, CRG anticipates exponential growth with 10 more locations in BC alone in the months ahead. The company is actively pursuing expansion opportunities for its FAST FIRED by Carbone franchise and expects to announce new locations soon.

The Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Dates: Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

About Carbone Restaurant Group

Carbone Restaurant Group (CRG) is a dynamic and forward-thinking company committed to delivering exceptional food experiences through sustainable and convenient concepts. CRG provides a diverse range of offerings, including its flagship FAST FIRED by Carbone QSR pizza franchise and a portfolio of delivery-only brands.

Learn more about Carbone Restaurant Group at www.carbonerestaurantgroup.com

