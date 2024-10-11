Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - Red Cloud is excited to announce its annual Fall Mining Showcase, scheduled for October 16-17, 2024, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will feature over 90 resource companies, including CEOs, high-net-worth and institutional investors, highlighted by an engaging keynote agenda.

The mining industry is experiencing renewed optimism, particularly with producers posting record profits on the back of rising commodity prices. This momentum along with growing support of clean energy initiatives lead by nuclear power should bode well for sentiment at this year's showcase.

Founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining sector, Red Cloud offers a unique platform that helps companies navigate growth opportunities through expert guidance and innovative financial solutions.

"Our event provides an exceptional opportunity for investors to engage with industry experts, explore a diverse range of commodities, and gain valuable insights into the macro themes shaping the industry," said Bruce Tatters, CEO of Red Cloud Securities. "We are committed to fostering these connections while highlighting junior mining companies."

Keynote presentations from industry leaders listed below:

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Joe Mazumdar, Editor, Analyst & Publisher, Exploration Insights

Pierre Lassonde, Chairman Emeritus & Co-Founder, Franco-Nevada Corp.

Rob McEwen, Executive Chairman & CEO, McEwen Mining

Thursday, October 17, 2024

Ron Bernbaum, Founder and CEO, PearTree Securities Canada

Kendra Johnston, P.Geo, MBA, Managing Director, PearTree Securities Canada

Abigail Hunter, Executive Director, SAFE's Ambassador Alfred Hoffman Jr. Center for Critical Minerals Strategy

Visit our website to register to attend, request 1x1 meetings and learn more about the conference: https://redcloudsecurities.com/fallminingshowcase2024/

Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities, and all additional sponsors.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, Retail Investment Advisory services, and Corporate Access.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy and execution in the digital media, production, and distribution. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

