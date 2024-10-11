Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - Red Cloud is excited to announce its annual Fall Mining Showcase, scheduled for October 16-17, 2024, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will feature over 90 resource companies, including CEOs, high-net-worth and institutional investors, highlighted by an engaging keynote agenda.
The mining industry is experiencing renewed optimism, particularly with producers posting record profits on the back of rising commodity prices. This momentum along with growing support of clean energy initiatives lead by nuclear power should bode well for sentiment at this year's showcase.
Founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining sector, Red Cloud offers a unique platform that helps companies navigate growth opportunities through expert guidance and innovative financial solutions.
"Our event provides an exceptional opportunity for investors to engage with industry experts, explore a diverse range of commodities, and gain valuable insights into the macro themes shaping the industry," said Bruce Tatters, CEO of Red Cloud Securities. "We are committed to fostering these connections while highlighting junior mining companies."
Keynote presentations from industry leaders listed below:
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
- Joe Mazumdar, Editor, Analyst & Publisher, Exploration Insights
- Pierre Lassonde, Chairman Emeritus & Co-Founder, Franco-Nevada Corp.
- Rob McEwen, Executive Chairman & CEO, McEwen Mining
Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Ron Bernbaum, Founder and CEO, PearTree Securities Canada
- Kendra Johnston, P.Geo, MBA, Managing Director, PearTree Securities Canada
- Abigail Hunter, Executive Director, SAFE's Ambassador Alfred Hoffman Jr. Center for Critical Minerals Strategy
- Uranium Investor Session - Presented by TMX Group
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/226356_eb2066a174ab7b40_001full.jpg
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/226356_eb2066a174ab7b40_002full.jpg
Visit our website to register to attend, request 1x1 meetings and learn more about the conference: https://redcloudsecurities.com/fallminingshowcase2024/
Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities, and all additional sponsors.
For additional information and inquiries, please contact our events team: marketing@redcloudsecurities.com
About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, Retail Investment Advisory services, and Corporate Access.
About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy and execution in the digital media, production, and distribution. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.
For additional information, visit:
www.redcloudfs.com
https://x.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
https://www.youtube.com/@RedCloudTV
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs
www.redcloudsecurities.com
https://x.com/RedCloudSec
https://www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-securities/
###
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226356
SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services