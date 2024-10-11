This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Sofie Graunbøl, Technical Sales and Sustainability Lead at Denmark's Solar Polaris. She explains that solar installation is a male-dominated segment, as many of the practices regarding installation are built around the physical strength of men, making it harder to hire women. "This is an important issue that needs to be addressed for the industry to improve," she states. The solar industry, often perceived as male-dominated, can greatly benefit from diversity. When women are involved in creating processes, asking questions, and leading, ...

