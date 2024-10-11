Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - HIRU Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) $HIRU www.otchiru.com, www.hirumining.com is pleased to share with its shareholders and followers a comprehensive Feasibility Scoping Study for the Balfour Copper Project located in northwestern Tasmania, Australia. This study outlines the initial operational and financial parameters, providing a clear path forward for the project's development.

Operational Overview

The Balfour Project is structured to be highly scalable, with substantial expansion potential beyond the initial 10-year plan. The first phase of the project will focus on processing 500,000 tonnes of ore per year, yielding 50,000 tonnes of copper concentrate. This marks just the beginning, with additional resources expected to be discovered as exploration continues along the 70-kilometer strike of the Balfour tenement.

The project is underpinned by a JORC-compliant resource at Murry's Reward, which serves as the foundation for future growth. The broader resource potential within the tenement provides significant upside, positioning the Balfour Project for long-term development.

Capital Requirements

The estimated pre-production capital for the project is USD $78 million, allocated as follows:

Site Infrastructure (Road work, Site Office): USD $10 million

Processing Facilities: USD $20 million

Water Management: USD $5 million

Open Pit Development (including drilling): USD $15 million

Contingency (20%): USD $10 million

OPEX for the First 6 Months of Operations: USD $18 million

The additional USD $18 million in operational expenses is a contingency to cover potential delays in copper sales during the initial start-up phase. This buffer ensures the project's smooth operation during its first months and provides a safeguard against unforeseen circumstances.

Financial Projections

Once operations commence, the Balfour Project is projected to generate positive cash flow in Year 1, with expected revenues of USD $33.80 million. This figure is expected to grow to USD $42.81 million by Year 10, based on early-stage production from a limited portion of the tenement.

The true strength of the Balfour Project lies in its scalability. As more resources are discovered and developed along the tenement, production can expand significantly, ensuring long-term profitability. The project also benefits from existing infrastructure in Tasmania, such as roads, ports, and power supplies, which helps minimize additional capital expenditures.

Future Potential

With 110 known deposits along the tenement and ample room for future exploration, the Balfour Project has the potential to support mining operations well beyond the initial 10-year Life of Mine (LOM) estimate presented in this study. Furthermore, the potential for by-products such as gold and silver offers additional revenue streams, providing flexibility and a hedge against copper price volatility.

Hiru Corporation is excited about the future prospects of the Balfour Project and remains committed to delivering long-term value for its shareholders.

More news filings and regular routine updates will follow in a timely manner.

About Hiru Corporation:

Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) is a mining company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a focus on copper and other essential metals. The company's flagship operation, the Balfour Project, is located in north-western Tasmania, Australia. Hiru is committed to ethical mining practices and is actively exploring new opportunities in resource-rich regions across the globe.

