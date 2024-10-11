Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AI/ML Innovations Announces Board Resignation

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, reports that effective immediately, Randy Duguay has resigned from the Board of Directors so that he may focus his full attention to his duties at Health Gauge Inc.

Mr. Duguay will continue to be an invaluable member of the AI/ML Innovations team, remaining in the position of Chairman of Health Gauge Inc. The Company expresses its gratitude to Randy for his service on the Board.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/
AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge Inc. (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 11.11% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML), NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. (100% owned by AIML), and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations:
For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca
For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
