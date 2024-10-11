BioVie and Genetic Technologies Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with BioVie, Inc. (Nasdaq:BIVI) and Genetic Technologies Limited (Nasdaq:GENE)(ASX:GTG) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, October 12, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

BioVie: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bivi_access

Genetic Technologies: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/gene_access

In an exclusive interview, Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, who will share insight into the Company's pipeline of late-stage clinical programs targeting unmet medical needs in neurodegeneration and liver disease. BioVie's lead asset, bezisterim (formerly NE3107), has demonstrated the ability to modulate TNFa production, leading to significant clinical improvements. Patients treated with bezisterim experienced reduced inflammation and insulin resistance, improved motor control and "morning on" symptoms in Parkinson's disease (PD), enhanced cognition and function, and better brain imaging scans in Alzheimer's disease (AD), as well as reduced DNA methylation levels. The Company's strategic priorities include launching a Phase 2b trial for Parkinson's in late 2024, initiating a Phase 3 trial for Alzheimer's in late 2025 with a new once-daily formulation of bezisterim, continuing partnering discussions for bezisterim's geographic rights, and commencing an ascites Phase 3 trial upon identifying a suitable partner.

Peter Rubinstein, Executive Chairman of Genetic Technologies, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Genetic Technologies' EasyDNA platform has over $7 million in annual recurring revenues in the Paternity and Health and wellness space across global markets along with its expanding product portfolio including more than 50 risk assessment tests in 14 test categories covered by 25 patents granted and nine patents pending. In addition to its B2B commercialization strategy for its flagship geneType multi-risk test, Genetic Technologies is also focused on expanding its direct-to-consumer testing programs. The global market for predictive genomics is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17%+. A recent corporate restructure has dramatically reduced cash burn to allow the company to focus on sales and commercialization of its world leading technology.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company's drug candidate bezisterim inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NF?B (e.g., TNF signaling) that leads to neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, but not their homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both are drivers of AD and PD. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX:GTG)(Nasdaq:GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness, and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com.

