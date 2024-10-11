Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ElevATE Semiconductor and Polar Semiconductor Sign Long-Term Strategic Manufacturing Agreement

ElevATE Semiconductor has formed a strategic partnership with Polar Semiconductor to manufacture ElevATE's advanced products for the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) and semiconductor industries. This collaboration will strengthen both companies' positions in meeting growing market demands.

SAN DIEGO,CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / ElevATE Semiconductor, a leading provider of cutting-edge semiconductors for the semiconductor test and ATE market, and Polar Semiconductor, a U.S. manufacturer of high-performance analog and power semiconductor devices and sensors, have announced a strategic partnership to develop and manufacture ElevATE Products used by world-leading ATE equipment and semiconductor companies.

Polar and Elevate Partnership

Polar and Elevate Partnership
Polar and Elevate Partners

To meet the demands of current production and future expansion, ElevATE and Polar are collaborating to qualify product manufacturing at Polar's fab in Bloomington, MN.

For Polar Semiconductor, this partnership provides an opportunity to expand its customer base and foundry footprint within the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market, which is projected to grow substantially over the next several years.

"This partnership strengthens Polar Semiconductor's ability to manufacture cutting-edge higher-speed, low-power test semiconductors," commented Rajesh Appat, Vice President of Business and Technology Development, Polar Semiconductor. "Our primary goal is to work closely with ElevATE Semiconductor to help deliver best-in-class, quality products to the ATE market by applying our 60-plus years of proven expertise in technology and process development."

"This collaboration marks a major step in ElevATE's production strategy," said Anil Kodali, Vice President of Operations and Quality Assurance at ElevATE. "By partnering with Polar, we ensure a dependable supply chain, enabling us to meet the growing demands of our customers in terms of volume, quality, and speed. Additionally, Polar's receipt of 123 million USD in CHIPS Act funding further secures its position as a reliable manufacturing partner in the US for long term supply."

About ElevATE Semiconductor ElevATE Semiconductor is a leader in the global semiconductor manufacturing industry, offering cutting-edge semiconductor test and ATE solutions. The company is committed to supporting the semiconductor and system test community by providing advanced integrated circuits (ICs) that address the complex challenges of ATE. With a focus on designing efficient, high-density solutions, ElevATE Semiconductor aims to reduce the overall cost of testing for its customers, both now and in the future. Visit www.elevatesemi.com.

About Polar Semiconductor Headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Polar Semiconductor is a US owned, US-based foundry with more than 60 years of integrated device manufacturing experience in power management and sensors that serve automotive, consumer, and industrial markets. Through CHIPS & MN state funding, Private Equity investments and under the new ownership, Polar will continue its novel journey to deliver power innovation and high volume manufacturing for its partners and customers. For more information, visit www.polarsemi.com.

Forward-looking Information This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. ElevATE Semiconductor undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Media Contacts:

  • ElevATE Semiconductor: Tim Bakken, Vice President of Global Sales, tim.bakken@ElevATEsemi.com

  • Polar Semiconductor: info@polarsemi.com

Contact Information

Tim Bakken
VP of Global Sales
tim.bakken@elevatesemi.com
1 858 451 7240

SOURCE: ElevATE Semiconductor

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.