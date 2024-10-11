Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
ACCESSWIRE
11.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
CDPHP Medicare Advantage Plans Rated 4.5 Out of 5 Stars, Among the Highest in NY and the U.S.

LATHAM, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / CDPHP is once again pleased to announce that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has rated both its Medicare Advantage PPO plans and Medicare Advantage HMO plans with 4.5 out of 5 Star Ratings, among the highest in New York state and the country.

"When it comes to your health, you want the best. That's why CDPHP is proud to once again be named one of the top-rated Medicare Advantage plans in New York and the nation by CMS," said Brian O'Grady, president and CEO of CDPHP. "I strongly encourage anyone shopping for plans to consider our outstanding Star ratings and generous plan extras when making important health care decisions this fall." he added.

Medicare Star Ratings* provide consumers with valuable information needed to compare health plans. Each year, CMS rates Medicare plans on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, with 5 stars representing the highest quality. The Star Rating System is an important feature of the Medicare Advantage program, as it encourages health insurers to strive for higher quality, which results in members receiving better care.

Scores are based on several key categories, including:

  • Preventive care services, such as screening tests and vaccines

  • Management of long-term health conditions

  • Member experience with the health and drug plan

  • Member complaints, including problems getting services

  • Health and drug plan customer service

  • Pharmacy services, such as accuracy of drug pricing and drug safety

  • Improvement in the health and drug plan's performance year over year

New for 2025 CDPHP Medicare Advantage Plans

Effective January 1:

  • Plans with prescription benefits have a maximum out-of-pocket amount of $2,000.

  • A prepaid benefits cards gives easy access to dental and vision benefits. Most plans also offer money to spend on over-the-counter supplies, all on the same convenient card.

  • Most plans have doubled to 60 hours of in-home support from Papa Health. Seniors can get help around the house, transportation, companionship, and more.

  • Pay no more than $35 for a 30-day supply of insulin. Receive a blood glucose monitor (limited to one per year) and blood glucose test strips (limited to a 90-day supply) at no cost from a CDPHP preferred vendor.

CDPHP is an HMO and PPO plan that contracts with the federal government. Enrollment in CDPHP Medicare plans depends on contract renewal.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 36 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact Information

Natalia Burkart
Director, Communications Strategy
natalia.burkart@cdphp.com
5185428524

SOURCE: CDPHP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
