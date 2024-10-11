Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - American Gun Owners (AGO) is pleased to announce it is a Gold Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, which will be taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 22nd to Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Dates: Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

American Gun Owners (AGO) is looking forward to attending this exclusive event and having the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and forge meaningful connections.

About American Gun Owners (AGO)

American Gun Owners (AGO) is the go-to platform for first-time firearm owners. Its experts pick the right firearm, a discounted annual subscription for ammo and range access, self-defense insurance, and other accessories, guaranteeing the best prices and most straightforward experience for new owners.

Learn more about American Gun Owners (AGO) at www.americangunowners.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226360

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.