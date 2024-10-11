Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - Hygrovest Limited (ASX: HGV) ("Hygrovest") announces today that it has disposed its beneficial ownership of 49,734,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Delivra Health Brands Inc. ("Delivra") through a private transaction. Each share was sold at $0.02 for an aggregate sales price of $994,680. The Common Shares of Delivra are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol DHB.

As a result of the foregoing, Hygrovest ceases to beneficially own or have direction or control over any Common Shares of Delivra.

Prior to the disposition of Common Shares, Hygrovest held or had control or direction over 55,557,994 Common Shares (5,823,171 Common Shares held directly by Hygrovest and 49,734,823 Common Shares held through Hygrovest's wholly owned subsidiary, PhytoTech Medical (UK) Pty Ltd.), representing approximately 17.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The securities were sold for investment purposes. Hygrovest may from time to time, depending on market conditions and other factors, acquire or dispose of additional securities of Delivra.

The press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed under the Delivra's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.

The address of Delivra is located at Suite 404, 999 Canada Pl., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E2, Canada. For inquiries or a copy of the related early warning report required under Canadian provincial securities legislation, a copy of which has been filed on www.sedarplus.com, please contact:

