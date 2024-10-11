Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
Tutors International (TI Education): Tutors International: The Only UK-Based Tutoring Company with E-2 Visa Privileges

OXFORD, England, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, a leading provider of tailored, world-class private tutoring services, is proud to announce its exclusive achievement of obtaining E-2 Treaty Investor Status. This distinction makes Tutors International the only UK-based tutoring company that can recruit and place tutors in the United States without the limitations of the H1B visa process.

Tutors International (TI Education) Logo

Key Benefits for Clients and Tutors

The E-2 Treaty Investor Visa allows Tutors International to avoid the usual constraints of the H1B visa, including the annual cap and strict educational requirements. This development ensures a seamless transition for UK tutors into roles within the US, providing uninterrupted, high-quality educational services to clients.

"We are excited about the opportunities this opens up for both our clients and our tutors," said Adam Caller, Founder and CEO of Tutors International. "With the E-2 status, we can deliver a consistent, reliable service to our US clients, free from the uncertainties that typically come with visa limitations. For our tutors, this means greater flexibility, career stability, and the ability to focus entirely on providing exceptional educational experiences."

Why It Matters

The E-2 visa allows Tutors International to offer uninterrupted access to the finest global tutoring talent, being able to recruit tutors who are UK nationals with a strong footprint in the UK into US-based roles. Clients in the US can benefit from a broader selection of top-tier educators, ensuring a perfect match for their specific needs. Tutors International's ability to recruit and deploy highly qualified tutors without visa-related delays further underscores the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in education.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is renowned for delivering bespoke, world-class tutoring services to families around the globe. As the only UK-based tutoring company with E-2 Treaty Investor Status, Tutors International continues to enhance its commitment to providing premium educational solutions in the US market.

Media Enquirie:
Web: www.tutors-international.com
Email: marketing@tutors-international.com
Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135
Tutors International
Prama House
267 Banbury Road
Oxford OX2 7HT
England

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tutors-international-the-only-uk-based-tutoring-company-with-e-2-visa-privileges-302274048.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
