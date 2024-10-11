Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
GlobeNewswire
11.10.2024 15:34 Uhr
Observation status is continued to apply to UAB Integre Trans

Nasdaq Vilnius has decided to continue to apply an observation status to UAB
Integre Trans (INTRFLOT26FA, ISIN code LT0000407553), following the
announcement by UAB Integre Trans on 27-09-2024 that it was decided to take
actions seeking to open a bankruptcy case for the Company. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
