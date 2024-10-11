Observation status is continued to apply to UAB Integre Trans

Nasdaq Vilnius has decided to continue to apply an observation status to UAB Integre Trans (INTRFLOT26FA, ISIN code LT0000407553), following the announcement by UAB Integre Trans on 27-09-2024 that it was decided to take actions seeking to open a bankruptcy case for the Company. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.