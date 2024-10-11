Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
11.10.24
15:23 Uhr
25,580 Euro
-1,900
-6,91 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,35025,47015:42
25,39025,44015:42
PR Newswire
11.10.2024 15:36 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valmet Oyj: Inside information, negative profit warning: Valmet estimates that Comparable EBITA in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release (inside information) on October 11, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. EEST

Valmet changes its Comparable EBITA guidance for 2024. For net sales, the guidance remains unchanged.

The services market has developed somewhat slower in EMEA, China and Asia-Pacific than Valmet earlier expected. Furthermore, the market activity in board and paper process technologies has been slower than earlier expected and some customers have postponed their final investment decisions.

New guidance for 2024:

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2023 (EUR 5,532 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2023 (EUR 619 million).

Previous guidance for 2024, issued on June 13, 2024:

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2023 (EUR 5,532 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2024 will increase in comparison with 2023 (EUR 619 million).

Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO:

"While we expect net sales and Comparable EBITA to remain at last year's level in 2024, we are fully committed to continuing the journey towards reaching Valmet's financial target of 12-14% Comparable EBITA."

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media
www.valmet.com

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/inside-information--negative-profit-warning--valmet-estimates-that-comparable-ebita-in-2024-will-rem,c4050314

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inside-information-negative-profit-warning-valmet-estimates-that-comparable-ebita-in-2024-will-remain-at-the-previous-years-level-302274051.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.