Regions Bank: New Jobs, New Beginnings: Regions Foundation Unveils Major Workforce Development Grant

Funding for STRIVE Birmingham designed to connect more people with cutting-edge training and successful careers.

By Veleka Finch

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / The Regions Foundation announced a $150,000 grant supporting education and workforce development opportunities provided by STRIVE Birmingham.

Launched in 2023, STRIVE Birmingham follows a nationally recognized model of delivering both job training and wraparound services. Through work-simulated environments, STRIVE empowers adult students by focusing on mindset, accountability, personal responsibility, workplace ethics, professional etiquette and interpersonal skills. Occupational skills training and a certification process further position people in the program to build long-term, rewarding and successful careers.

STRIVE has a unique and successful approach to workforce development.

Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation

"STRIVE has a unique and successful approach to workforce development," said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. "Their combination of mindset and skills training provides the best chance of success, and their connection with employers ensures that people are being prepared for in-demand careers.

"This program is about more than providing skills and jobs," Self added. "This is about building hope and a brighter future, so more people can truly prosper and succeed here in our hometown."

The Regions Foundation's grant to STRIVE Birmingham was presented Friday during one of STRIVE's first graduation events honoring adults who have successfully completed the program.

Self said the benefits created by STRIVE today will enhance the quality of life for families for many years to come.

"STRIVE Birmingham is truly grateful to receive this support from Regions," said Quiwintre Frye, Executive Director of STRIVE Birmingham. "This funding comes at a critical time as STRIVE is growing and expanding to more communities experiencing disparities in access to opportunity.

"Too many families face barriers to financial mobility," Frye enlightened. "And we at STRIVE are committed to opening doors and creating pathways to stable employment, careers, and a hopeful future."

Training and certification that students gain through STRIVE's Healthcare & Office Operations program puts them on a pathway to careers in the local healthcare industry with opportunity for advancement.

"The comprehensive training and support provided by Strive has been instrumental in helping me achieve my goal of becoming a certified administrative assistant at a local hospital," said STRIVE Birmingham graduate LaShundra Ravizee. "I gained organization, communication, and office management skills but also a sense of confidence in my professional capabilities, preparing me for the demanding administrative challenges of working in a hospital environment.

The encouraging environment fostered a strong sense of community, where we could learn from one another and share experiences.

LaShundra Ravizee, STRIVE Birmingham graduate

"The relationships I built with the Strive staff, who went above and beyond in guiding me and offering mentorship, and my peers, who provided mutual support, played a pivotal role in my success," Ravizee continued. "The encouraging environment fostered a strong sense of community, where we could learn from one another and share experiences."

The Regions Foundation is a nonprofit that is funded primarily by Regions Bank. The Foundation supports a wide range of programs that offer education and workforce development opportunities. In addition, the Foundation supports several economic and community development and financial wellness initiatives throughout the communities served by Regions Bank.

"STRIVE is in tune with the employment opportunities that are in demand today - and their lifetime graduate support fosters continued success into the future," Self said. "We are honored to provide crucial resources and look forward to seeing the success of STRIVE graduates here in Birmingham."

STRIVE's next training program in Birmingham begins Sept. 23, with a focus on health care and office operations jobs. Application information is available through the STRIVE website.

About Regions Foundation

Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact the communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $154 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About STRIVE

STRIVE (www.strive.org) is a national workforce development leader that for nearly 40 years has successfully provided services to populations facing significant societal barriers to employment. STRIVE moves students into careers that lead to upward mobility and economic empowerment. Headquartered in East Harlem, New York and with operations in 14 locations, STRIVE has supported more than 85,000 individuals through employment programs geared toward adults of all ages including those with involvement in the justice system.





