Workiva: Data-Driven Change: Navigating ESG Challenges With the C-Suite

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / Workiva

Recorded live at Amplify Americas, this special episode of ESG Talk features Ron Insana, award-winning journalist from CNBC, moderating an insightful discussion with industry leaders: Katherine Neebe, Chief Sustainability Officer at Duke Energy; Alexander Davis, Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Pie Insurance; Maura Hodge, KPMG's sustainability leader; and Kim Huffman, Chief Information Officer at Workiva. Together, they explore how reporting professionals can leverage data and foster cross-functional collaboration to effectively navigate the rapid changes shaping the ESG landscape.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.



ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View the original press release on accesswire.com