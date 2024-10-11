Anzeige
11.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
Mulan Culture Company: My Mulan Fantasy Dance Drama Announces Niagara Falls Return in 2025

A Dance Spectacle That Enchanted Niagara in 2024 and Returns in 2025

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / The MyMulan Dance Drama blends traditional Chinese dance with modern choreography to tell Mulan's story of heroism. Presented by the Canada International Dance Culture Association and Lindance Culture Communication, it empowers women through the arts.

The vibrant dance production "My Mulan" captivated audiences in 2024 and is set to enchant once again in Niagara Falls in 2025. Under producer Xu Hu and artistic director Lin Li, this original dance drama blends culture and artistry, offering an unforgettable experience that reimagines the legendary tale of Mulan through the lens of a modern girl named Michelle. As she faces her own challenges, the narrative explores themes of identity and resilience.

The 2024 show featured local talent, including dancer Molly Levay, who enriched the production with her connection to the Niagara region. Her journey resonated with the themes of empowerment and self-discovery central to "My Mulan." Lin Li, a respected figure in the dance community, emphasizes the importance of local engagement, stating, "By featuring local dancers like Molly, we aim to inspire the next generation of artists."

Audience feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with parents noting the life-changing impact on their children. Mayor Jim Diodati also highlighted "My Mulan" as a must-see for tourists visiting Niagara Falls. As anticipation builds for the 2025 performance, the collaboration between Xu Hu, Lin Li, and their team promises a visually stunning and emotionally charged show, celebrating both tradition and modernity.

For updates, check the Lindance Academy website and local event listings.

Contact Information:

Xu Hu
Producer
mymulan.ca@gmail.com
6478383268

SOURCE: My Mulan Dance Drama

View the original press release on newswire.com.

