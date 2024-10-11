Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Nordic Paper Holding AB ges observationsstatus / Nordic Paper Holding AB receives observation status

Idag, den 11 oktober 2024, offentliggjorde Strategic Value Partners, LLC genom bolaget Coniferous Bidco AB ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Nordic Paper Holding AB. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Nordic Paper Holding AB (NPAPER, ISIN-kod SE0014808838, orderboks-ID 205432) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, October 11, 2024, Strategic Value Partners, LLC disclosed, through the company Coniferous Bidco AB, a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Nordic Paper Holding AB. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Nordic Paper Holding AB (NPAPER, ISIN-code SE0014808838, order book ID 205432) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB