Vision Mechatronics has partnered with JSW MG Motors India to repurpose retired MG ZS EV batteries for industrial use. The initial deployment of the battery is in a Pune-based facility. It uses six modules from MG ZS EV batteries and is paired with an industrial UPS to deliver 36 kW of power. From ESS News While lithium-ion batteries are crucial for powering EVs, they eventually reach a point where their performance declines. Rather than discarding these batteries, a sustainable solution is emerging: repurposing them for stationary applications. Second-life batteries are lithium-ion batteries ...

