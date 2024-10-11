Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

11 October 2024

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LTD

LEI: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd announces that, as at 30 September 2024 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security% of gross assets

NCH BALKAN FD 0.408%

Contact for queries:

Name: Nira Mistry

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 07778 354 517