Labor Smart, Inc.: Labor Smart Holds 2nd Annual Shareholder Meeting on October 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC), a leader in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution, is pleased to announce it held its 2nd annual Shareholder meeting in Las Vegas Nevada, on October 9th, 2024. The link to the meeting is below:

https://youtu.be/ATipfuxuHxk

In addition, projections were shared for all companies under the Labor Smart, inc umbrella including our newly acquired investment of the food and beverage company that was previously disclosed on October 8th, 2024. Below are the numbers for this entity only.

2024 2025 2026 2027 Total Sales $ 4,055,120.00 $ 84,720,759.80 $ 151,265,877.66 $ 189,082,347.07 Production Costs $ 1,972,726.40 $ 41,214,780.20 $ 73,587,511.66 $ 91,984,389.57 Gross Profit $ 2,082,393.60 $ 43,505,979.60 $ 77, 678, 366.00 $ 97, 097,957.50

As a point of clarification, LTNC owns 25% with option to own 35% of this entity and the numbers above reflect Gross revenue for this total entity. Labor Smart Inc. expects to recognize its ownership percentage of these numbers on its financial statement.

The company encourages all shareholders to review press releases, and watch the recap video in its entirely to stay completely informed and up to date on our progress and all material events reflecting Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK: LTNC)

About Labor Smart, Inc.

Labor Smart, Inc. is a leading company specializing in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution. Trading on the OTC markets under the ticker symbol LTNC, the company operates through several subsidiaries, including Illumination Holdings, Next Gen Beverages LLC, and Elevate Health & Wellness Nutraceuticals.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

