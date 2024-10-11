New to the Street Announces Exclusive Bloomberg Lineup for Saturday October 12 at 6:30 PM EST

Featuring ZAPP, NUBURU, ACURX Pharmaceuticals, The Sustainable Green Team, and SEKUR's Hack of the Week

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / New to The Street, the leading platform for showcasing innovative companies, is proud to announce its upcoming sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV airing Saturday, October 12, at 6:30 PM EST. The lineup includes ZAPP, NUBURU, and ACURX Pharmaceuticals, each bringing cutting-edge advancements in electric vehicles, blue laser technology, and antibiotic innovation to the forefront.

In addition to these groundbreaking features, The Sustainable Green Team will highlight their eco-friendly solutions aimed at promoting environmental sustainability, while SEKUR will return with its fan-favorite segment, "Hack of the Week," delivering crucial insights into the latest cybersecurity threats and privacy protection.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) ($ZAPP)

Zapp EV (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle performance levels in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. For more information, visit www.zappev.com.

About NUBURU (NYSEAM:BURU)

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. (NYSEAM:BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher-quality welds and parts in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum, and other industrially important metals. For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) ($ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) ($ACXP) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small-molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The Company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting Gram-positive bacteria, such as Clostridioides difficile and MRSA. For more information, visit www.acurxpharma.com.

About The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team provides eco-friendly waste management and sustainability solutions to help businesses and municipalities manage waste and promote recycling. Their efforts contribute to reducing landfill usage and advancing the circular economy across industries.

About SEKUR

SEKUR is a leading provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions with encrypted email and messaging platforms that safeguard both individuals and businesses from cyber threats. Their "Hack of the Week" segment shares insights into the latest trends in data security.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier television program that has been profiling public and private companies since 2009, airing as sponsored programming on major networks like Fox Business and Bloomberg. In addition to its nationwide broadcasts, New to The Street showcases its interviews on one of the most powerful YouTube channels, with over 1.6 million subscribers, and features the strongest social media platforms for interviews in the business. The program reaches millions of households in the U.S. and internationally.

This show is Sponsored by PetVivo $PETV and its SPRYNG PRODUCT. https://youtu.be/E3Je85PKvgc?si=PyEgRYAuIR1DJt1H

