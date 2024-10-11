Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - Darlene Gates, President and CEO, MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG) ("MEG" or the "Company"), joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the Corporation's 25th year of incorporation, 15 year listing anniversary, and inauguration of quarterly dividend, payable on October 15, 2024.





MEG is an energy company focused on in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the economic recovery of oil. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG is a member of the Pathways Alliance, a group of Canada's largest oil sands producers. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG). Learn more at www.megenergy.com.

