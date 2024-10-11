SIAL Innovation is a global food innovation observatory, run in partnership with ProtéinesXTC, that reviews thousands of applications submitted by the show's exhibitors every two years.

Through SIAL Innovation, SIAL Paris recognises these innovations through about twenty theme-based awards allocated by category (dairy, seafood, frozen food, etc.), as well as special awards like the Own the Change (CSR) Awards, the Start-up Awards, and the Public's Choice Awards for which the SIAL Paris ecosystem is invited to vote before and during the show. This 2024 edition features new special prizes such as the Top 3 Countries Awards, for the pick of the nations that have offered the most innovative products, and the Africa Awards. SIAL Paris is a trendsetter and offers visitors a unique insight into the future of global food through a dedicated area at the show featuring products from the SIAL Innovation selection.

INNOVATION BOOSTED IN 2024

Quality and quantity: the SIAL Innovation 2024 Awards showcase the agri-food sector's adaptability and dynamism.

Recent crises like the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and rising inflation have shifted innovation from focusing on healthy, natural, and ethical topics to addressing a need for comfort.

"Sustainable pleasure" is emerging, combining ecological and wellness goals with a lighter approach. This challenge has been embraced by market players, as shown by over 2,000 new products presented at SIAL Innovation, envisioning a greener and more enjoyable future.

AWARDS CEREMONY SIAL INNOVATION

The highly anticipated SIAL Innovation Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards as well as the Public's Choice and the Top 3 Countries Awards will be unveiled at the awards ceremony, an unmissable event at the show!

Saturday 19 October 2024 from 4pm to 6pm

SIAL Talks HALL 5A stage.

A TASTE FOR INNOVATION

For the first time, visitors of the show will have the opportunity to taste products from the SIAL Innovation selection in a new area: SIAL Taste. 15-minute tasting sessions for the duration of the show. Open to all, without reservation.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE AWARDS BY SECTOR

GET YOUR BADGE TO EXPERIENCE

SIAL PARIS' ANNIVERSARY EDITION

About SIAL Paris

Organised by Comexposium, SIAL Paris is the largest food industry trade fair in the world with more than 7,500 exhibitors and 400,000 exhibited products. The event is part of the SIAL Network, the world's largest network of food and drink trade fairs. Through eleven regular events, the network brings together 17,000 exhibitors and 700,000 professionals from over 200 countries. The next SIAL Paris will be held from 19 to 23 October 2024 at Paris Nord Villepinte. www.sialparis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241011790020/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Pamela Themonis: pamela.themonis@comexposium.com

Gladys Leroy: gladys.leroy@comexposium.com