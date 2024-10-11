The Canadian government has put another CAD 500 million ($363. 1 million) in its funding stream to finance renewable energy and grid modernization technologies. Canadian utilities, system operators, and industry organizations are eligible to apply for support for projects that help strengthen the grid. The government of Canada is investing CAD 500 million more in its clean electricity program for Canadian utilities and system operators. Delivered through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways program (SREPs) Utility Support Stream, the funds will support development of clean electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...