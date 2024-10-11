Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

11 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 628.705p. The highest price paid per share was 631.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 623.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,501,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,196,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

631

629.800

16:03:00

714

629.600

16:01:51

226

629.600

16:01:51

1252

629.800

16:01:26

6

629.600

16:00:51

814

629.400

15:58:51

378

629.200

15:55:55

441

629.200

15:55:55

794

629.000

15:54:23

68

629.000

15:54:01

281

628.600

15:50:29

140

629.200

15:47:51

175

629.200

15:47:51

563

629.200

15:47:51

238

629.400

15:47:16

563

629.400

15:47:16

152

629.400

15:47:16

251

629.600

15:44:15

628

629.600

15:44:15

880

629.600

15:44:15

863

629.000

15:36:22

299

629.200

15:34:11

683

629.200

15:34:11

967

629.600

15:32:54

975

630.000

15:31:13

336

630.400

15:29:20

563

630.400

15:29:20

846

630.400

15:29:20

881

630.600

15:27:25

366

630.600

15:27:25

560

630.600

15:27:25

885

630.200

15:22:26

999

630.600

15:18:32

650

630.600

15:16:15

44

630.600

15:16:15

312

630.600

15:16:15

985

630.600

15:16:15

1448

630.600

15:16:15

110

630.600

15:16:15

969

629.200

15:08:45

14

629.600

15:07:47

900

629.600

15:07:47

1006

629.400

15:04:09

313

629.000

15:00:33

500

629.000

15:00:33

887

629.600

15:00:29

161

629.400

14:56:47

600

629.400

14:56:01

200

629.400

14:56:00

1

629.400

14:55:59

311

629.600

14:55:58

749

629.600

14:55:58

26

629.400

14:51:56

100

629.400

14:51:55

200

629.400

14:51:55

100

629.400

14:51:55

300

629.400

14:51:55

82

629.400

14:51:54

916

630.200

14:51:12

693

630.200

14:51:12

256

630.200

14:51:12

830

629.800

14:47:38

83

629.800

14:45:05

209

629.800

14:45:05

600

629.800

14:45:05

949

629.800

14:45:05

916

629.600

14:43:00

826

630.600

14:38:41

313

630.400

14:37:09

502

630.400

14:37:09

870

631.000

14:34:49

36

630.800

14:34:26

100

630.800

14:34:24

300

630.800

14:34:24

300

630.800

14:34:24

200

630.800

14:34:24

1231

631.000

14:34:24

25

630.000

14:29:23

886

630.000

14:29:23

251

629.800

14:24:45

84

629.800

14:19:38

251

629.800

14:18:45

890

630.400

14:13:48

848

630.400

14:04:56

905

630.000

14:01:18

813

629.800

13:56:27

563

628.600

13:48:59

421

628.600

13:48:59

952

629.800

13:45:34

238

629.600

13:38:06

614

629.600

13:38:06

261

629.600

13:38:06

605

629.600

13:38:06

1004

629.600

13:38:06

487

628.800

13:31:25

370

628.800

13:31:25

584

628.800

13:31:25

318

628.800

13:31:25

904

629.000

13:31:00

286

628.000

13:22:16

367

628.000

13:22:16

286

628.000

13:22:16

836

628.200

13:12:47

955

628.000

13:05:00

323

628.000

13:05:00

978

628.200

13:04:58

292

627.800

12:49:30

175

627.800

12:49:30

248

627.800

12:49:30

124

627.800

12:49:30

970

626.600

12:37:17

840

626.000

12:19:23

928

626.000

12:03:35

520

625.200

11:49:40

379

625.200

11:49:40

939

624.800

11:30:00

853

625.400

11:11:15

999

625.200

10:54:57

922

625.600

10:44:42

841

626.800

10:38:28

491

625.800

10:30:39

477

625.800

10:30:39

941

626.400

10:17:26

86

626.800

10:12:42

304

626.800

10:12:31

50

626.800

10:12:31

385

626.800

10:12:31

909

626.000

09:55:43

843

626.200

09:32:04

1007

625.600

09:13:16

988

627.200

08:58:24

830

624.600

08:37:53

874

625.200

08:14:02

1001

625.200

08:05:51

963

623.800

08:01:29


© 2024 PR Newswire
