Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11
11 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 628.705p. The highest price paid per share was 631.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 623.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,501,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,196,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
631
629.800
16:03:00
714
629.600
16:01:51
226
629.600
16:01:51
1252
629.800
16:01:26
6
629.600
16:00:51
814
629.400
15:58:51
378
629.200
15:55:55
441
629.200
15:55:55
794
629.000
15:54:23
68
629.000
15:54:01
281
628.600
15:50:29
140
629.200
15:47:51
175
629.200
15:47:51
563
629.200
15:47:51
238
629.400
15:47:16
563
629.400
15:47:16
152
629.400
15:47:16
251
629.600
15:44:15
628
629.600
15:44:15
880
629.600
15:44:15
863
629.000
15:36:22
299
629.200
15:34:11
683
629.200
15:34:11
967
629.600
15:32:54
975
630.000
15:31:13
336
630.400
15:29:20
563
630.400
15:29:20
846
630.400
15:29:20
881
630.600
15:27:25
366
630.600
15:27:25
560
630.600
15:27:25
885
630.200
15:22:26
999
630.600
15:18:32
650
630.600
15:16:15
44
630.600
15:16:15
312
630.600
15:16:15
985
630.600
15:16:15
1448
630.600
15:16:15
110
630.600
15:16:15
969
629.200
15:08:45
14
629.600
15:07:47
900
629.600
15:07:47
1006
629.400
15:04:09
313
629.000
15:00:33
500
629.000
15:00:33
887
629.600
15:00:29
161
629.400
14:56:47
600
629.400
14:56:01
200
629.400
14:56:00
1
629.400
14:55:59
311
629.600
14:55:58
749
629.600
14:55:58
26
629.400
14:51:56
100
629.400
14:51:55
200
629.400
14:51:55
100
629.400
14:51:55
300
629.400
14:51:55
82
629.400
14:51:54
916
630.200
14:51:12
693
630.200
14:51:12
256
630.200
14:51:12
830
629.800
14:47:38
83
629.800
14:45:05
209
629.800
14:45:05
600
629.800
14:45:05
949
629.800
14:45:05
916
629.600
14:43:00
826
630.600
14:38:41
313
630.400
14:37:09
502
630.400
14:37:09
870
631.000
14:34:49
36
630.800
14:34:26
100
630.800
14:34:24
300
630.800
14:34:24
300
630.800
14:34:24
200
630.800
14:34:24
1231
631.000
14:34:24
25
630.000
14:29:23
886
630.000
14:29:23
251
629.800
14:24:45
84
629.800
14:19:38
251
629.800
14:18:45
890
630.400
14:13:48
848
630.400
14:04:56
905
630.000
14:01:18
813
629.800
13:56:27
563
628.600
13:48:59
421
628.600
13:48:59
952
629.800
13:45:34
238
629.600
13:38:06
614
629.600
13:38:06
261
629.600
13:38:06
605
629.600
13:38:06
1004
629.600
13:38:06
487
628.800
13:31:25
370
628.800
13:31:25
584
628.800
13:31:25
318
628.800
13:31:25
904
629.000
13:31:00
286
628.000
13:22:16
367
628.000
13:22:16
286
628.000
13:22:16
836
628.200
13:12:47
955
628.000
13:05:00
323
628.000
13:05:00
978
628.200
13:04:58
292
627.800
12:49:30
175
627.800
12:49:30
248
627.800
12:49:30
124
627.800
12:49:30
970
626.600
12:37:17
840
626.000
12:19:23
928
626.000
12:03:35
520
625.200
11:49:40
379
625.200
11:49:40
939
624.800
11:30:00
853
625.400
11:11:15
999
625.200
10:54:57
922
625.600
10:44:42
841
626.800
10:38:28
491
625.800
10:30:39
477
625.800
10:30:39
941
626.400
10:17:26
86
626.800
10:12:42
304
626.800
10:12:31
50
626.800
10:12:31
385
626.800
10:12:31
909
626.000
09:55:43
843
626.200
09:32:04
1007
625.600
09:13:16
988
627.200
08:58:24
830
624.600
08:37:53
874
625.200
08:14:02
1001
625.200
08:05:51
963
623.800
08:01:29