Sacred Surrogacy Hosts 2024 Ontario Surrogate Retreat for Empowerment and Connection

Join us at Circle Square Ranch for a transformative weekend of sisterhood, self-care, and celebration of surrogacy from October 25th to October 27th, 2024.

BRANTFORD, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / Sacred Surrogacy is excited to announce the upcoming Ontario Surrogate Retreat, taking place from October 25th to October 27th, 2024, at the Circle Square Ranch in Brantford, Ontario. This full weekend retreat promises to be a transformative and empowering experience for both new and experienced surrogates alike.





Sacred Surrogacy Retreat with Canadian Fertility Consulting





The event will offer a unique opportunity for surrogates in the region to come together, fostering a strong community bond through shared experiences, support, and sisterhood. Whether attendees are returning to reconnect with old friends or looking to form new connections, this retreat is designed to nurture relationships and celebrate the beautiful journey of surrogacy.

"We are so excited to host a full weekend retreat and plan on making it amazing!" says Alana Wagg, Retreat Leader at Sacred Surrogacy. "Whether you are a first-time surrogate or have been through the process before, our retreats are made for you. By the end of the weekend, we promise you will feel the joy and love that this sisterhood has to offer."

Key Retreat Highlights Include:

A range of activities designed for both personal growth and relaxation

Workshops and group discussions focused on empowering surrogates and strengthening the community

Recreational and self-care activities aimed at promoting well-being

For those unable to attend the entire weekend, Sacred Surrogacy offers day tickets for Saturday, October 26th, ensuring that more surrogates can join in on the experience, even if just for a day.

Registrations for the retreat will close on October 18th, 2024, so don't miss the chance to be part of this uplifting and supportive event.

For more information and to register, visitwww.sacredsurrogacy.com or follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/sacredsurrogacy/.

Join us for a weekend of connection, empowerment, and celebration as we continue to honor the incredible women who make surrogacy possible.

About Sacred Surrogacy:

Sacred Surrogacy is a leading organization dedicated to fostering community, support, and empowerment among surrogate mothers and all participants in the surrogacy journey. Through retreats, resources, and a subscription box program, Sacred Surrogacy creates a sacred space where surrogacy is celebrated and cherished.

Contact Information

Leia Swanberg

Founder

leia@sacredsurrogacy.com

905-269-7436

SOURCE: Sacred Surrogacy

View the original press release on newswire.com.